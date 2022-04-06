Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

