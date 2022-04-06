Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 131,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,265,809 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

