Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives $26.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,886. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 906,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

