West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $78,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.24. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.65 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.