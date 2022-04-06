Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 19,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 29,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

