Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given New GBX 3,900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 3,900 ($51.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at GBX 3,752 ($49.21) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,376.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,152.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($34.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,860 ($50.62). The company has a market cap of £16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.