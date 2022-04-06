William David Wood III Sells 329 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) CFO William David Wood III sold 329 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,183.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William David Wood III sold 327 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,351.41.

AGYS stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

