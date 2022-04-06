Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.52.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

