Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 1,400 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $239.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

