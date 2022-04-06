WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

