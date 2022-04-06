Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.34 and a 200 day moving average of $258.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.