Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

