Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $45,426.52 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.51 billion and $157.68 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $45,426.52 or 1.00016663 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00064626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,330 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

