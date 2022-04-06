W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of W&T Offshore worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 82.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 848,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.56. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

