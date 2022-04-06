X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

