Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

XBC.V has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

