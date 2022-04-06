Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEBEF. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

