XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $935,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.92.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in XPEL by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in XPEL by 354.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

