XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $52.09, but opened at $50.86. XPEL shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 2,264 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $935,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $982,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,200 shares of company stock worth $18,111,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in shares of XPEL by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.