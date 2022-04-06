Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,046 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.37. 52,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

