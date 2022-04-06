Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,727 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 116,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,220. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

