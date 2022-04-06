Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of KR traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 272,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,730. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

