Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.14 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.26.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.