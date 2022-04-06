Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. 405,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,169. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

