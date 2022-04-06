Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

