Xponance Inc. Buys 1,711 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,515. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.39. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

