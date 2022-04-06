Xponance Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 209,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,796,036. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

