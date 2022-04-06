Xponance Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $294.17 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.