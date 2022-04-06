Xponance Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. 18,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $94.91 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

