Xponance Inc. Has $8.01 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $9.86 on Wednesday, reaching $332.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,034. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.51 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.