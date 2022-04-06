Xponance Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. 181,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,985. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

