Xponance Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,393 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 161,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. 281,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,379. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

