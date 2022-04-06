Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $299,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.18. 17,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,702. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.