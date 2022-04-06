Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software stock traded down $13.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.35. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

