Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.08. 22,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,623. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $221.50. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.32.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.