Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,568 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 55.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
