Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,485 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 398.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 375.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 141,906 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. 45,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,656. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

