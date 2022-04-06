Xponance Inc. Sells 25,924 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 58,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

