Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xylem is well-poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's effective pricing actions and shareholder-friendly policies raise its appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 1.61% and 2.29%. For 2022, the company anticipates total revenues of $5.25-$5.35 billion, with organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.35-$2.70, reflecting changes of (6%)-8% from the previous year. Supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips) are expected to continue impacting results in 2022, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Xylem stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. 9,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,287. Xylem has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

