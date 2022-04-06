Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.99. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 11,522 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

The firm has a market cap of $601.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,189 shares of company stock worth $3,905,095 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

