Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 10.9%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 11,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 715,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

