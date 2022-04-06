Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$590.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.17.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.19. 986,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 38.29. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.60.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,143.12. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880 in the last ninety days.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

