Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $8,565,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yext by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.