Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.