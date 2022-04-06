Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 102,428 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

