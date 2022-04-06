Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,925 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WH opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
