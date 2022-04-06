Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,626 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,116,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Ameren stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

