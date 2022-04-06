Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

WTRG opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.