Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,624 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

NYSE PH opened at $274.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

