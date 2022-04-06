Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

ONTO opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.27.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

